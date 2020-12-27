Strange world: The week's offbeat news

Vladimir Putin is no doubt quaking in his pants at the prospect of boxer-brandishing protesters at the gates of the Kremlin.

Y-FRONT REVOLUTION

What is it with Russian spooks and underpants? In Soviet times foreign journalists would know they had had a visit from the KGB when they would find their underwear drawer rearranged.

It was like a Kremlin calling card - "We are watching you."

Now the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny claims to have tricked an alleged FSB agent into spilling the beans on the poisoning that nearly killed him by using that old trick beloved of radio hosts, the fake call.

Pretending to be a Security Council official investigating why the agent had failed to kill him, Navalny got the man to divulge that they dusted the Novichok nerve agent along the seams of his underpants' codpiece.

Knickers, Moscow insisted as it slapped sanctions on Germany, where Navalny was treated.

But Navalny's supporters in Russia were soon waving underpants embroidered with the word Novichok in front of the world's media.

Vladimir Putin is no doubt quaking in his pants at the prospect of boxer-brandishing protesters at the gates of the Kremlin.

After the orange, rose and the jasmin revolutions, might there one day be a Y-front one?

IT'S RAINING IGUANAS

Only just recovered from the hurricane season, Floridians now face a new menace - showers of iguanas.

The Sunshine State is suffering an unusual cold snap with temperatures set to fall to freezing at Christmas.

Which means iguanas will start falling from trees.

The cold-blooded lizards literally freeze up when the temperature drops below four degrees Centigrade and fall from on high, posing a real danger for anyone underneath.

In recent years the authorities have urged Floridians to cull as many of the illegal immigrants as they can, with iguanas slipping over the Mexican border and in from the Caribbean in vast numbers.

Frost can't kill them, however, and some misguided locals have been known to cover fallen lizards in towels to warm them up or even take them home - a big no-no for experts.

For defrosted iguanas are particularly dangerous and can quickly turn vicious.

SISTER ACT STRIKES AGAIN

It's a Christmas miracle. Nuns in a French convent have gone viral with an all-dancing all-singing video in which they appeal for help to adapt their spartan cells so older sisters won't have to go to an old folks home.

With rosary beads flying and woolly-stockinged feet kicking, the Apostolic Sisters of Saint John shot "Together till the End" in their ancient priory in the Burgundy village of Semur-en-Brionnais.

The clip ends with the oldest nun sung up into the heavens in a hot air balloon. And pennies have indeed been falling down with the nuns nearing their 100,000-euro ($122,000) target to do the work.

The canny contemplatives are getting into quite a habit of online antics. Five years ago they did a money-raising video on waveboards, while the following year they repaired the convent's crumbling facade with donations gleamed from a mock horse race featuring a nun galloping on a white charger.

