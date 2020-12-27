20°C / 22°C
SA records 11,552 new COVID-19 infections, 245 more related deaths

South Africa has seen a record spike in COVID-19 cases with more than 42,000 infections picked up in the last three days.

FILE: A field worker forms part of a screening and testing campaign at on 17 April 2020 at Marikana Informal settlement aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - With the country eerily approaching one million COVID-19 cases in a matter of days, health experts cannot yet determine when the numbers would drop.

The second wave of infections is in full swing accompanied by stringent lockdown restrictions imposed during the festive season.

South Africa has seen a record spike in COVID-19 cases with more than 42,000 infections picked up in the last three days.

The Department of Health reported an increase of 11,552 new cases in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 994,911.

The number of deaths increased by 245, bringing the total to 26,521 since the start of the national outbreak in March earlier this year.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 839,194.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases’ (NICD) Professor Adrian Puren on Saturday said the recent figures prompted questions around hospital capacity.

“We’re in the surge and I’m not sure what that trajectory will look like, and when will we see the numbers decline again. It could be maybe sooner or prolonged compared to the first surge that we saw,” Puren said.

