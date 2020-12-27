NSRI urges bathers to only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has noted that with many beaches currently closed, South Africans are now opting to visit rivers, lakes, and dams.

JOHANNESBURG - With a reported 600 children drowning every year in the country, parents have been urged to be extra cautious and avoid more water-related tragedies this festive season.

The country’s beaches will likely remain occupied at least until after the new year.

The NSRI urged the public to only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards.

“We appeal to bathers to only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards and swim in between the lifeguards safe swimming zone flags posted by the lifeguards on the beach.

“Lifeguards regularly move their flags when rip currents form and we are appealing to the public to obey the lifeguard's instructions to only swim in between their flags,” NSRI said in a statement.

“Families visiting the beach should approach the lifeguards if they are separated from family members or if they need assistance. Boaters, paddlers, and sailboarders are urged to wear properly fitting and fastened life-jackets while your craft is underway.”

