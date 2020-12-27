Meyiwa family to lay criminal complaint over vandalism of Senzo’s new tombstone

The monument was damaged just two months after it was unveiled at the Mayville Heroes Acre in Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of slain Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa is expected to lodge a criminal complaint with police after his tombstone was vandalised.

The national football team posted pictures of the damage taken at the cemetery on its Twitter page.

VANDALIZED: Former @BafanaBafana goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwas tombstone has been vandalized, 2 months after it was unveiled in Clermont, Durban. pic.twitter.com/JSPmXqlOGd Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) December 26, 2020

The Meyiwa family said they were disappointed and wanted those responsible to be brought to book.

The footballer was shot dead in October 2014 at the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus on the East Rand.

