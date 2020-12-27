Lotto results: Saturday, 26 December 2020
These are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers. Were you a winner?
JOHANNESBURG – These are the winning Lotto numbers for Saturday, 26 December 2020.
Lotto: 8, 24, 33, 37, 44, 49 B: 17
Lotto Plus 1: 14, 18, 19, 24, 31, 50 B: 8
Lotto Plus 2: 2, 6, 32, 37, 40, 41 B: 35
#DrawResults for 26/12/20 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 26, 2020
#LOTTO: 08, 24, 33, 37, 44, 49#B: 17
#LOTTOPLUS1: 14, 18, 19, 24, 31, 50#B: 08#LOTTOPLUS2: 02, 06, 32, 37, 40, 41#B: 35 pic.twitter.com/5GoNGxR67l
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.