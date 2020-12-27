FlySafair investigates after flight forced to turn back due to engine trouble

The plane managed to land safely on Friday an hour after its original departure time and passengers were accommodated on a standby aircraft.

JOHANNESBURG - Low-cost carrier FlySafair is investigating the cause of an engine malfunction, which forced pilots operating a flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town to turn back on Christmas Day.

The plane managed to land safely an hour after its original departure time and passengers were accommodated on a standby aircraft.

The company praised its cabin crew for prioritising the safety of passengers.

“Just after take-off, the crew realised there was a performance issue on the right-hand engine of the aircraft. They performed their full safety procedure in order to manage that sort of circumstance, which is obviously something they’re trained for.

“The aircraft was back on the ground about an hour after departure just after 15:20 and the passengers were already accommodated on another flight to Cape Town,” said FlySafair’s chief marketing officer, Kirby Gordon.

