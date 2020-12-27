Chippa United re-appoint Dan Malesela as head coach

In a statement released on Twitter, Chippa said 'Malesela will be in charge until the end of this campaign with an option of another season.'

JOHANNESBURG - It’s a coaching merry-go-round as Chippa United have re-appointed Dan Malesela.

The Chilli Boys fired Lehlohonolo Seema last week after a bad start to the season, then appointed controversial Belgian coach Luc Eymael.

The Belgian was fired with immediate effect by Tanzania Premier League side Yanga Africans in July for calling the club's fans "illiterate and monkeys".

After backlash from the public, the South African Football Association (Safa), and the government - Chippa then withdrew Eymael’s appointment.

In a statement released on Twitter, Chippa said, “Malesela will be in charge until the end of this campaign with an option of another season.”

The statement continued to say Malesela’s first game will be against SuperSport United when the league resumes on 6 January.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE pic.twitter.com/H9Ny0kYIhj Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) December 27, 2020

