6 men arrested for Mount Ayliff shooting, more arrests expected

The Christmas Day scuffle left 12 men shot and wounded.

CAPE TOWN - Six men were arrested on Saturday following a violent clash that resulted in the deaths of eight villagers in Mount Ayliff in the Eastern Cape.

A group of men from the Mpheni locality allegedly attacked another group from Nokhatshile village.

The altercation is believed to have been linked to the taxi industry.

“There were 12 people wounded and not six wounded as we initially reported. And of those 12 men, six of them were treated and discharged and we arrested those six immediately after they were discharged from hospital,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

Six other people were still receiving medical attention.

“The remaining six are currently still in hospital and we also placed them under police guard because feel that we need to interview them and they may possibly have a case to answer to,” Naidoo said.

Naidoo said more arrests were imminent and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) continued to assist police in efforts to find more of the men that were involved in the deadly clash.

