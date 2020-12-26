WC traffic officials urge motorists to be responsible on the roads

The Western Cape government on Friday urged those getting behind the wheel to be cautious this festive season.

JOHANNESBURG - With traffic volumes only expected to slow down after the new year, the Western Cape government on Friday urged those getting behind the wheel to be cautious.

“We plead with and urge all road users to observe the rules of the road and never drink and drive. Ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy, and be patient and don’t speed,” said provincial traffic spokesperson Jandré Bakker.

On Tuesday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said 690 people had died on the country’s roads since the beginning of December.

That is about 5% decline compared to last year.

“It is regrettable that 690 people lost their lives on our roads over the period 1 to 20 December 2020, compared to 732 over the same period in 2019. While this represents a 5.7% decline year-on-year, it is no reason to celebrate,” the minister said.

Mbalula said that work was being done to stop the carnage on the road for the rest of the festive season.

He said that they would be policing during this season like they were during level 5 of the lockdown.

“This includes enforcing the curfew for all road users. All our traffic law enforcement officers must remain vigilant and intensify efforts to stop the carnage on our roads,” he said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.