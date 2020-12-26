Sri Lanka lose three wickets after brisk start

Sri Lanka were 102 for three at lunch.

CENTURION - Sri Lanka made a brisk start before losing three wickets on the first day of the first Test match against the Proteas at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday.

Touring captain Dimuth Karunaratne capitalised on some loose bowling from South African debutant Lutho Sipamla to score 22 off 20 balls before he was bowled off an inside edge by Lungi Ngidi with the total on 28 in the fifth over.

Sri Lanka then lost two wickets to lose shots and were 54 for three in the 11th over.

Kusal Mendis mistimed a pull shot and was caught at mid-on off Anrich Nortje before Kusal Perera played a wild slash at Wiaan Mulder and was caught behind.

Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva stabilised the innings and survived until lunch on a pitch which offered bounce and sideways movement to the bowlers. They were unbeaten on 13 and 32 respectively.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, the match was played without spectators.

It was the first Test match since January for both teams.

