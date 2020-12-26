20°C / 22°C
Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone vandalised in Durban

Bafana Bafana posted pictures of the damage taken at the Mayville Heroes' Acre Cemetery in Durban on its Twitter page.

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa's tombstone has been vandalized, 2 months after it was unveiled in Clermont, Durban. Picture: Twitter @BafanaBafana. .
Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa's tombstone has been vandalized, 2 months after it was unveiled in Clermont, Durban. Picture: Twitter @BafanaBafana. .
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana has confirmed that the tombstone of former captain Senzo Meyiwa has been vandalised just two months after being unveiled.

The national football team posted pictures of the damage taken at the Mayville Heroes' Acre Cemetery in Durban on its Twitter page.

Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014 at the home of his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

At least five people face trial in his murder - which has drawn more questions than answers from his family and police - who are at odds over who really pulled the trigger.

Police are yet to confirm if an investigation into the damage has been opened.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

