SANDF joins police search for Mount Ayliff killers

Early on Friday morning, a group of Mpeni men clashed with a group from the Nokhatshile village resulting in the death of the seven. Six other men were hospitalised.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has joined police in their search for suspects accused of killing seven men in Mount Ayliff in the Eastern Cape.

The others involved are believed to be in hiding. It is thought to have been sparked by a dispute over local taxi routes.

“Following the killing of the seven men in Mount Ayliff this morning [Friday], the South African National Defence Force has joined forces with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to pursue suspects who are possibly hiding in a vast, unforgiving and undulated area around Mount Ayliff,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

Naidoo said the SANDF was aiding authorities in a number of ways.

“The SANDF is assisting with equipment, including helicopters, and providing reinforcements as a force-multiplier to our already deployed reinforcements,” he said.

The Eastern Cape government appealed to the public to come forward with information relating to the deadly attack in Mount Ayliff.

“Our information is that seven men were killed and six men were injured and rushed to hospital. The Eastern Cape government appeals to the people of the two villages and to any person who may have information about this fight to report it to the police to help with the investigation,” said Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, the provincial government’s spokesperson.

