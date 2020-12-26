NUM general secretary David Sipunzi passes away

While the circumstances surrounding his death were not yet clear, Sipunzi passed away on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers' (NUM) general secretary David Sipunzi has died.

Sipunzi joined the mining industry in July 1985 working for Harmony, and in the same year, he was recruited into the NUM.

In 1999, he was elected as the NUM Free State regional secretary until he was elected as the union’s general secretary at its 15th national congress in 2015.

In reaction, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) on Friday said it had learned with shock of Sipunzi’s passing.

“Popcru sends its deepest condolences to the Sipunzi family and to the NUM membership,” the union said in a statement.

