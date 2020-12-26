Gauteng traffic officials report increase in road deaths this Christmas weekend

Seven people were killed in seven crashes in less than 18 hours.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng has seen a significant increase in road deaths so far over the Christmas weekend.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Obed Sibasa on Friday said pedestrians were among those killed.

“Out of the seven fatalities, three are pedestrians, three passengers, and one biker,” Sibasa said.



He added: “The contributing factors were pedestrians not being visible on the road, speeding, failing to stop at intersections, and drunk driving. Drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The highest breath alcohol reading was 1.1.0.”

Sibasa said traffic police were fast losing patience.

“Motorists, pedestrians, and other road users found to be breaking the rules of the road will be dealt with decisively. We will have no option but to do our work [and] lock you up, be warned,” he said.

