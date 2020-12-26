20°C / 22°C
Gauteng health officials release breakdown of the province’s COVID-19 figures

The sub-district, known as region E, is the worst affected in Johannesburg and also accounted for 238 deaths in the country.

FILE: Teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: EWN
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health on Saturday revealed over 300 people in communities around Sandton, Alexandra, and Houghton contracted the coronavirus on Christmas day alone.

ALSO READ: Latest coronavirus global developments

The sub-district, known as region E, is the worst affected in Johannesburg and also accounted for 238 deaths in the country.

Gauteng health officials released a breakdown of the province’s COVID-19 figures, which showed most COVID-19 patients who succumb to the virus in Joburg were concentrated around Soweto in Protea Glen and Dobsonville, with the area recording 713 deaths since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the national Department of Health has moved to allay fears around the COVID-19 vaccine, explaining that regulatory personnel would evaluate the medication before it is given to the public.

In a video on social media, the chairperson of the COVID-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, said manufacturers would have to show that the treatment is effective.

“Any medicine and any vaccine have to pass very stringent requirements from regulatory authorities before it can be licensed and used by the public,” Karim said.

“Those regulatory authorities are there to protect the public and ensure whatever medicines are being provided, they’re being provided in the way that they’ve shown to safe and at an efficacious dose,” he added.

READ: 14,796 new COVID-19 cases recorded in SA, 293 more related deaths

South Africa has posted a record spike in new COVID-19 cases for a third consecutive day.

Over 14,700 additional infections were picked up in the last 24 hours, with more than 980,000 cases confirmed cases since the outbreak began earlier this year.

There are fears the country will reach the agonising milestone of one million confirmed infections before the new year.

