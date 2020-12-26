Gauteng health officials release breakdown of the province’s COVID-19 figures

The sub-district, known as region E, is the worst affected in Johannesburg and also accounted for 238 deaths in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health on Saturday revealed over 300 people in communities around Sandton, Alexandra, and Houghton contracted the coronavirus on Christmas day alone.

Gauteng health officials released a breakdown of the province’s COVID-19 figures, which showed most COVID-19 patients who succumb to the virus in Joburg were concentrated around Soweto in Protea Glen and Dobsonville, with the area recording 713 deaths since the outbreak.

#COVID19 || GAUTENG CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES DISTRICT BREAKDOWN

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gauteng as at 25 December 2020 sits at 269 889 with 242 433 recoveries and 5305 deaths. #StaySafe #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/coqpdW47Cy Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) December 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the national Department of Health has moved to allay fears around the COVID-19 vaccine, explaining that regulatory personnel would evaluate the medication before it is given to the public.

In a video on social media, the chairperson of the COVID-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, said manufacturers would have to show that the treatment is effective.

“Any medicine and any vaccine have to pass very stringent requirements from regulatory authorities before it can be licensed and used by the public,” Karim said.

“Those regulatory authorities are there to protect the public and ensure whatever medicines are being provided, they’re being provided in the way that they’ve shown to safe and at an efficacious dose,” he added.

#ListenToTheExperts

More questions around a vaccine for #COVID19 answered by chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee, Prof Salim Abdool Karim. Today, he explains the licensing process for the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/WlrWAejwoL Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 26, 2020

South Africa has posted a record spike in new COVID-19 cases for a third consecutive day.

Over 14,700 additional infections were picked up in the last 24 hours, with more than 980,000 cases confirmed cases since the outbreak began earlier this year.

There are fears the country will reach the agonising milestone of one million confirmed infections before the new year.

