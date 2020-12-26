Coronavirus: Latest global developments

In the UK millions of people entered harsher coronavirus restrictions, as new tier changes came into force in England.

JOHANNESBURG - Figures from the Department of Health show that 1,030 people had died from COVID-19 in South Africa in three days.

The figures also show that more than 43,000 people were also infected in that same period. Several provinces, including Gauteng and the Western Cape, have also seen a significant rise in infections.

Figures from the Department of Health on Friday showed that the country has seen its highest number of daily COVID-19 infections with 14,796 new cases. There have also been 293 more deaths with the country’s death toll now at 26,276.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 25 December.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/slokIM1wpt Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 25, 2020

The result of the second coronavirus wave of infections has seen beaches being closed and restrictions in hot spots such as Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape, and the Garden Route in the Western Cape.

But South Africa is not alone, in the UK millions of people entered harsher coronavirus restrictions, as new tier changes came into force in England.

Around six million people in the east and southeast of England have gone into tier four - the highest COVID level, which includes a “stay at home” order.

New lockdowns have also started in Scotland and Northern Ireland on Saturday morning, while restrictions were re-imposed in Wales after being eased for Christmas.

It came as official UK coronavirus deaths passed 70,000 on Christmas day.

Meanwhile, in France, the first case of the British variant of the virus was reported, and in the US the figures were climbing.

In southern California, there were no ICU beds available.

Nancy Blake, the chief nursing officer at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre, said they were worried.

“And there’s no break, there’s absolutely no break. And even in July, it wasn’t so bad but this time, we’re seeing large numbers,” she said.

