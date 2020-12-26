Body of drowned teen (18) recovered from Richards Bay lake

Police divers recovered the teenager’s body from Lake Mzingazi on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - What was meant to be a fun fishing trip with a family in Richards Bay, Kwazulu-Natal, on Thursday turned into a tragedy with an 18-year-old male drowning.

Police divers recovered the teenager’s body from Lake Mzingazi.

He was fishing at a wier at the lake with his uncle when he got into difficulty in the water.

“Police divers, assisted by NSRI rescue swimmers, scuba dive searched and they located and recovered the body of the teenager,” the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said in a statement on Friday.

“The body of the teenager has been taken into the care of KZN government Health Forensic Pathology Services. Police have opened an inquest docket.”

