3 people shot and wounded in gang crossfire in Delft

CAPE TOWN - Delft police in the Western Cape are searching for those responsible for wounding three people, including a four-year-old girl and her mother.

The incident occurred late on Friday night in the Rosendal area.

The little girl and her 26-year-old mother were caught in a crossfire when an alleged gangster chased after another man who was also hit by a bullet.

The child was wounded in her leg, while her mother was struck in the mouth.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident last night [Friday] in Delft where three persons were shot and injured are under investigation. We have opened cases of attempted murder for further investigation,” said police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk.

Delft Community Policing Forum chairperson, Charles George, called on the public for their assistance in tracing the suspects.

“It’s actually sad that we can’t even celebrate a day like Christmas without these incidents or a little girl being shot in the crossfire. Our hearts and prayers are with the family and we want to ask our community to support the law enforcement agencies,” he said.

