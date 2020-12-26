14,796 new COVID-19 cases recorded in SA, 293 more related deaths

There has been a spike in infections in the Western Cape, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal with more than 150,000 active cases around the country.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has seen its highest number of daily COVID-19 infections with 14,796 new cases recorded, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 983,359.

There have also been 293 more deaths with the country’s death toll now at 26,276.

According to the Department of Health, 115 deaths were recorded in the Eastern Cape, six in the Free State, 23 in Gauteng, 27 in KwaZulu-Natal, 10 in Limpopo, five in Mpumalanga, and 107 in the Western Cape.

There has been a spike in infections in the Western Cape, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal with more than 150,000 active cases around the country.

The total number of recoveries stood at 830,251.

