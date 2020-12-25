20°C / 22°C
WC Health Dept pleads with public to observe COVID-19 protocols

The Western Cape has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the country right now, with authorities reporting that Cape metro hospitals are running at 105% of capacity on average.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - There are ongoing pleas from the Western Cape Health Department for people to observe the basic COVID-19 safety protocols.

South Africa is firmly in the grip of a fierce second wave of infections that is proving to be worse than the first wave.

The Western Cape has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the country right now, with authorities reporting that Cape metro hospitals are running at 105% of capacity on average.

The department's Sadiq Karrim: "It's Christmas time, it's new year, let this not become a black Christmas or new year. Let it not be a bleak time of the year, let it rather be a joyous, festive time. People obviously have to follow the protocols, be careful of confined spaces, be careful of crowded spaces."

