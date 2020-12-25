SA's MotoGP star Brad Binder targeting more wins in 2021

The year 2020 was an exciting year for South African Moto GP fans with Binder appearing in the Premier Class for the time in his career.

JOHANNESBURG - South African MotoGP rider Brad Binder said that he was looking for many more race wins in 2021.

In 2019, Binder finished Moto2 in second place and announced in November that he would be making the step up.

Step up he did, as the 25-year-old took just three races to win his first event in the class.

That moment marked a series of firsts, with Binder becoming the first South African to win a MotoGP race and the first rookie to win a race since Marc Marquez in 2013.

However, Binder only had three top 10 finishes after that on his way to ending the championship in 11th place.

That, though, didn't stop Binder from winning the Rookie of the Year award.

Joan Mir meanwhile claimed his maiden MotoGP World Championship, while 8-time World Champ Marc Marquez was ruled out of the season after just 1 race after breaking his forearm in Jerez.

