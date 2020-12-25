RFA: Truck drivers at Beitbridge Border Post resorting to bribery

The situation there was described as a humanitarian crisis with thousands of people in queues that go on for kilometers and no water and toilets nearby.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Freight Association (RFA) said truck drivers are resorting to bribery to pass the Beitbridge Border Post.

At least four drivers died while waiting to cross into Zimbabwe.

The RFA said government tried to make excuses for the ungovernable situation at the border post but none of those are true.

CEO Gavin Kelly said the drivers have now been acting out of desperation.

Kelly said because of the delays, goods will be in higher demand and consumers will have to pay more for various product.

