Police investigate officer who was filmed fighting with taxi driver

JOHANNESBURG - Police launched an investigation into a Khayelitsha officer who was caught on video fighting with a taxi driver.

The constable is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and negligent driving.

Earlier this week, two vehicles were involved in an accident, one was a police van - it then led to an altercation between the two drivers.

In a video making its rounds on social media, the officer can be seen walking over to the taxi driver and hitting him.

The police's Novela Potelwa said SAPS management condemns the behaviour of the police official.

“The officer has been charged with drunk and negligent driving.”

