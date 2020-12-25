Minister Mkhize warns SA against COVID-19 complacency

The minister said this is no ordinary festive season because of the hardship and disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize warned against complacency as South Africans celebrate Christmas.

The minister said this is no ordinary festive season because of the hardship and disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Africa has again recorded more than 14,000 infections overnight and 326 more people died after contracting the virus.

In a virtual message Mkhize urged us all to continue following COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We wish South Africans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, but we’d like to emphasize behavioural change. It’s important for us to wear our masks, sanitize and social distance to save each other from COVID-19.”

