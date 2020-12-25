Gift of the Givers to bring Christmas cheer to Masiphumelele residents

Every day since the Masiphumelele fire, Gift of the Givers have been distributing hot meals and water and providing hygiene packs and blankets.

CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers will help bring some Christmas cheer to Masiphumelele residents who recently lost their homes in a fire.

The organisation will be distributing food and party packets and gifts to children.

Over 1,000 homes were razed in the blaze and about 6,000 people lost everything in last week's fire.

It’s been a tough week for residents of Masiphumelele following the massive fire last week.

Many of them are living with family and friends, some are being accommodated at a local church and others have opted to camp out on the pavements guarding the belongings they managed to salvage.

Every day since the fire, Gift of the Givers have been distributing hot meals and water, providing hygiene packs and blankets.

The group's Ali Sablay said they'll be in the area to cheer them up on this special day.

“The mood is down so just to give them a cheer, we'll be giving out sweet packs and our staff will be in Father Christmas suits handing out packs to the children.”

This week, residents were promised more permanent housing during a visit from Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

In the meantime, the City of Cape Town is in the process of securing starter kits that will allow them to build temporary structures for the next few months.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.