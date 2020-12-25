George police arrest suspected drug dealer with dagga worth more then R500,000

The 48-year-old man was apprehended at a house in Zone 5 in Thembalethu on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected drug dealer is spending Christmas weekend behind bars after he was arrested in George for the possession of drugs worth more than R500,000.

The police's Chris Spies: "The illegal drug trade received a heavy blow when an intelligence-driven operation was part of festive season operations to eradicate the proliferation of drugs in the Garden Route resulted in the confiscation of drugs of an estimated street value of R570,000. Various units of the police descended on the drug outlet. A search of the premises ensued and members found large plastic plastic containers with dagga stashed inside."

The suspect is facing charges of dealing in drugs and will appear in the Thembalethu Magistrates Court on Monday.

