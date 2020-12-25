Gauteng police arrest dozens of people during Operation Okae Molao

Police are also monitoring the adherence to lockdown regulations and have so far managed to nab more than 800 wanted suspects since the operation began.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are continuing their crime busting efforts on Friday after arresting dozens of suspects during Operation Okae Molao.

Nearly 70 people were handcuffed in the province on Thursday for crimes, including driving under the influence and drug possession.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela: "At the same time we're going on enforcing the disaster management regulations. We've managed to do very well. Then with our roadblocks, we've managed to remove a lot of people amongst the others who were drinking and driving. Some were extremely under the influence of liquor, so we managed to arrest all those people."

