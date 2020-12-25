Fire-hit Masiphumelele residents treated to special Christmas day

Gift of the Givers is in Masiphumelele on Friday distributing food and gifts.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town organisations are stepping up to ensure that Masiphumelele residents have a merry Christmas after they lost their homes in a fire.

More than 1,000 homes were destroyed in the blaze and about 6,000 people lost everything in last week's fire.

The organisation's Ali Sablay: "We're currently providing them with a daily meal, water and for the young ones, we'll make the day special for them. As you know, for some of them it was a disaster before a disaster, COVID-19 has hit, so just to give them a special day this festive season, we're going all out."

