EC govt appeal for info relating to deadly attack in Mount Ayliff

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape government is appealing to the public to come forward with information relating to a deadly attack in Mount Ayliff suspected to be linked to the taxi industry.

The violent altercation earlier on Friday saw a group of men attacking another group.

Seven people have been killed and 6 others were wounded.

It's thought to have been sparked by a dispute over local taxi routes.

Eastern Cape government spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha: "Our information is that seven men were killed and six men were injured and rushed to hospital. The Eastern Cape government appeals to the people of the two villages and to any person who may have information about this fight to report it to the police to help with the investigation."

