Mabuza: Healthcare system preparing to deal with rising COVID-19 infections

The deputy president pleaded with South Africans to adhere to COVID-19 regulations as infections continue to rise.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza said the country is prioritising the readiness of the healthcare system to deal with new COVID-19 infections.

Mabuza was delivering his 2020 Christmas message on Friday.

He pleaded with South Africans to adhere to regulations as infections continue to rise.

“We’re confident that the necessary preparations and interventions are in place to contain the spread of infections and set our country on a recovery path.”

As the country recorded over 14,000 new infections in a 24-hour cycle this week, the deputy president remained convinced that the situation was under control.

But Mabuza said this does not mean South Africans can relax.

“It’s now in our hands to play our part in reversing the spread of the disease and the loss of life. We must promote love, generosity and compassion in the festive season.”

Meanwhile, calls continue to mount for tighter COVID-19 restrictions as the infections continue to rise.

