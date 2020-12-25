CoCT calls for clarity on curfew enforcement for hospitality sector

Mayco member for economic opportunities, James Vos, said that the municipality had received reports of SAPS enforcement operations that was inconsistent.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town wants clarity around lockdown enforcement for the hospitality business sector.

Mayco member for economic opportunities, James Vos, said that the municipality had received reports of SAPS enforcement operations that was inconsistent.

He said that enforcing the incorrect closing hours would further negatively impact the ability of businesses to support jobs and keep their doors open.

"The curfew confusion is causing headaches for the hospitality industry, especially now when businesses cannot afford to reduce trading time due to incorrect enforcement, so we call on national government to give clarity on the curfew and to make sure that the policing is done correctly."

He added that losing hours of trading every night had many businesses such as restaurants, bars, theatres and cinemas worried about retaining customers, paying bills, and even keeping staff employed.

Curfew starts at 11 at night and ends at 4 in the morning.

Bars and restaurants must close at 10 in the evening to allow staff to get home before the curfew.

