City of Joburg visits clubs, restaurants to ensure COVID-19 compliance

JOHANNESBURG - In an effort to ensure public compliance with the tighter level 1 COVID-19 restrictions, the City of Johannesburg visited night clubs and restaurants to ensure that patrons and managers are adhering to regulations.

The delegation included Economic Development MMC Lawrence Khoza and acting Johannesburg Metro Police Chief Angie Mokasi.

They visited the Maboneng Precinct and Vilakazi Street in Soweto - advising citizens about the safety of wearing their masks, social distancing and constantly washing their hands.

Khoza said people need to be safe.

“We want to ensure that people experience and enjoy Joburg but at the same time, we need to work with industry and advise industry on what measures to take.”

But a resident said the police need to be visible.

“The important thing is not to target a specific area because I’ve seen certain areas and asked myself where is the enforcement?”

