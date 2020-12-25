At least 7 people killed, 6 wounded in EC in alleged dispute over taxi routes

It is alleged that 10 men from a community in Mount Ayliff attacked a group from a nearby village in a dispute over local taxi routes.

JOHANNESBURG - At least seven people have been killed during a violent clash believed to be connected to taxi violence in the Eastern Cape.

Most of the men who died in the ambush are from one area.

Six people were also wounded and taken to hospital for treatment.

The provincial government's Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha: "The fight between these two groups is believed to have been caused by factional disputes of local taxi associations. Our information is that seven men were killed and six men were injured and rushed to hospital. Members of the South African police have been dispatched to the scene to conduct investigations so that they can get to the bottom of this crime."

