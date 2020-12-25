Archbishop Makgoba urges SA to help most vulnerable citizens during pandemic

CAPE TOWN - Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has used part of his Christmas message to urge the public to help society's most vulnerable citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They include the elderly and the disabled.

Makgoba delivered his Christmas Eve mass sermon at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday night.

The Anglican Archbishop said that the story of the pandemic was the story of illness, with nearly a million cases and more than 25,000 deaths in South Africa alone.

He said that it was the story of more than three million people plunged into unemployment in a country already riddled with unemployment.

He said that perhaps most criminally of all, the story of the pandemic was one of corrupt people stealing shamelessly from resources that were meant to benefit the poor.

