WC hospitals seeing about 570 admissions per day as COVID peak nears

South Africa has reported a staggering 14,046 in new confirmed cases in the last 24-hours alone.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape Health Department is frantically trying to provide more beds for COVID-19 patients as the new variant of the virus tears through the nation like wildfire.

The province currently has the highest number of active cases and authorities say they're seeing around 570 hospital admissions across private and public facilities every single day.

The province suggested earlier this week that the peak would likely hit in the first week of January but that could change.

Western Cape Health's Sadiq Karrim said the rate of increase of new infections was alarming.

“Cases are still exponentially increasing and that’s why we’re trying to quickly bring online additional beds into the service platform. It’s hard to say at the moment when that peak is going to be, whether it’s early or mid-January, but at the moment we’re till noting a very exponential rise in our cases and hospitalisations.”

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 23 December.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community.

Today we report, with concern, a cumulative total of 954 258 cases of #COVID19, with 14 046 new

cases identified since the last report at a positivity rate of 26%. pic.twitter.com/uVCn0YfEeO Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 23, 2020

At the same time, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said research still needed to be done to establish the severity of the new variant driving the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the county.

KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and Gauteng account for the majority of the cases.

The institute’s Professor Adrian Puren said it was extremely critical that South Africans obey lockdown restrictions.

“We’d like to test the serum, as we call it, of this particular variant to see if the binding and prevention of infection can be achieved.”

