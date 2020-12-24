Veteran journalist Jon Qwelane dies aged 68

Qwelane’s attorney Andrew Boerner has confirmed he passed away earlier on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former diplomat and veteran journalist Jon Qwelane has died at the age of 68.

He was appointed South Africa’s ambassador to Uganda in 2010.

The veteran journalist has recently been in a legal battle for his controversial 2008 column titled “Call me names but gay is not okay”.

The hate speech matter is now before the Constitutional Court for declaration.

His family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

