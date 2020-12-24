20°C / 22°C
Search on for missing Kuils River girl (6)

Zoe Snyders was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

Missing Zoe Snyders. Picture: Pink Ladies.
Missing Zoe Snyders. Picture: Pink Ladies.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - It is a day before Christmas and a Wesbank community, in Kuils River, is frantically searching for a six-year-old child who has gone missing.

Zoe Snyders was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s understood she was playing with friends at a nearby park.

Mfuleni police have launched a search for the little girl.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said witnesses have given investigating officers some information.

“According to witnesses, she was picked up at the park by a coloured man and woman driving a white LDV.”

