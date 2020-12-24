Sama vows to keep close watch on staffing levels across SA's hospitals

Frontline healthcare workers are groaning under the strain and the South African Medical Association is warning that under-staffing in the country's hospitals, due to unfilled vacant positions, is making matters worse.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association (Sama) will be keeping a close eye on staffing levels at hospitals across the nation this festive season.

According to the latest update from the Health Department, South Africa has recorded its biggest single-day jump in new infections with more than 14,000 additional cases picked up in one 24-hour cycle.

Frontline healthcare workers are groaning under the strain and the South African Medical Association is warning that under-staffing in the country's hospitals, due to unfilled vacant positions, is making matters worse.

The association's chair, Dr Angelique Coetzee, said that they had already had interactions with Northern Cape authorities to remedy the situation.

"The undertaking was given that Kimberley Hospital, the 35 posts that are allocated and are there, will be filled before the end of this year, so we will be watching very closely."

Coetzee said that the association was not going to let this go.

"What is currently happening is unacceptable and from here on we will start to negotiate with the premiers of the provinces and if we don't get any luck, we will go to our president."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.