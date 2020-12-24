SA sees its highest ever daily increase of COVID-19 infections

The number of deaths continues to rise at an alarming rate as well with 411 fatalities recorded in the last day.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has reported a record increase in coronavirus cases with 14,046 new cases detected in the past 24-hours.

This brings the total number of infections in the country to 954,258 since the start of the outbreak in March.

On Wednesday, the health ministry said it was concerned as this indicated that the virus continued to spread exponentially.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the rate of the spread was much faster than the first wave, whose peak would be surpassed in the coming days.

"We can never stress enough the need for citizens to take every precaution necessary as we celebrate the festive season and look for reprieve from a tough year. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is unrelenting and we therefore cannot afford to be complacent at this stage."

The number of deaths continues to rise at an alarming rate as well with 411 fatalities recorded in the last day.

This pushes the national COVID-19 related death toll to 25,657 with the most deaths recorded in the Western Cape, followed by Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

"It will be important for us to evaluate the situation in provinces, identify hotspots in these areas and make recommendations based on these findings and the outcomes of what has been implemented in the hotspots that have been identified so far."

Although the recovery rate now stands at over 811,000, Mkhize said it was important to also register the continued rise of active cases, which now stand at 117,229.

