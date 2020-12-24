SA’s new legal ombud Judge Desai ready for the task ahead

Siraj Desai retired as a High Court judge this year and almost immediately accepted the ombud position.

CAPE TOWN – South Africa’s new legal service's ombud is preparing to hit the ground running.

Provision was made for the appointment of such an ombud six years ago.

Judge Desai said he has a lot to tackle as he gets to work.

“The objectives of the ombud are to promote the public interests in relation to the profession. But more importantly is to ensure a fair, efficient and effective investigation of complaints of alleged misconduct by the legal practitioners.”

