SA Rugby to consult legal advisors over decision in Jurie Roux-SU matter

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux has been ordered to repay R37 million to Stellenbosch University after an arbitrator found that he misappropriated funds during his time at the institution.

JOHANNESBURG - The executive council of SA Rugby said on Thursday that it "has noted the reports of the arbitration involving Jurie Roux and his former employer, Stellenbosch University" and that it had referred the matter to their legal advisors.

Between 2002 and 2010, Roux held senior positions in the university's finance department and had been accused of channeling millions to the Maties Rugby Club.

The arbitration process between Roux and the university began in 2019, with the SA Rugby CEO denying the claims.

The 49-year-old is set to be in charge of SA Rugby until after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

