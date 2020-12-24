No Christmas cooking clue? Try these no-fuss lunch menu ideas

If you don’t know what to cook this Christmas, don’t fret because Eyewitness News has put together an easy and affordable last-minute menu to impress even the fussiest of eaters.

JOHANNESBURG – Have you decided on your Christmas lunch menu yet?

It has been an unprecedented year, with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic taking over our lives and maybe putting together a Christmas menu was the last thing on your mind.

Let’s be honest, we’re exhausted and it’s been a tough year. We need affordable and simple things. We need comforting food that is festive at the same time.

STARTER IDEAS:

• Spinach and feta pastry bites: Cut up your pastry to make mini pies filled with spinach and feta.

• Bruschetta: Traditionally a baguette is used but be creative and use normal bread. Cut it up into palm-size. Sauté the bread or baguette with butter. The beauty of bruschetta is you can add anything on the bread from cherry tomatoes, mushrooms to chicken livers.

• Mini frittatas

• Fish cakes

• Mini pizzas

Remember, the goal here is finger foods to tease the appetite, don’t fill up on these.

MAINS IDEAS:

If you don’t have time or patience for the starters, you can jump right into the mains.

• Whole chicken

• Gammon

• Whole fish in foil or newspaper on the braai

• Meatballs in sauce

• Roasted lamb

SIDE IDEAS:

• Potatoes: There are so many ways to serve this staple vegetable. Mash them, roast them, or do a lovely cheesy potato bake.

• Pap

• Rice

• Idombolo (dumpling)

• Rolls

• Garlic bread

• Creamy spinach risotto

• Coleslaw

• Chakalaka

DESSERT IDEAS:

Did someone say Christmas cake? What would the day be without the beloved boozy fruity loaf?

• Christmas cake with custard

• Malva pudding with custard

• Custard and jelly. You can even make your own custard, either with sort bought powder or make it from scratch.

• The beloved trifle

• Mince pies

To pull off an easy and enjoyable celebration, go for simplicity instead of intricacy when it comes to menu planning. Stick with classic dishes that you know will appeal to your loved ones. Remember, Christmas isn’t about counting calories, but rather about counting your blessings.

