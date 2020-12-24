Motsoaledi: We've deployed more soldiers, staff at Beitbridge Border

Concerns have been raised over long queues at the Beitbridge Border, which has been exacerbated by truck drivers that have abandoned their holding areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday said while the department put systems in place to manage congestion at the Beitbridge boarder post, they never anticipated truck drivers to protest against strict COVID-19 regulations.

The border into Zimbabwe has seen travelers camping out for days making it difficult for officials to enforce regulations.

SAs Home Affairs Minister rejects proposal for a delegation of Zimbabwean ministers to be deployed to deal with the terrible congestion at Beitbridge border post and has urged Zimbabwe to work on its economic crisis pic.twitter.com/aesyXnQSUs The Harare Times (@harare_1) December 24, 2020

Traffic congestion and disruptions on the N1 between Musina and thel Beitbridge border into Zimbabwe has deteriorated this morning. Both lanes have been blocked. Traffic is exoected to increase during the day#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/abFlTOhtvN rudzani tshivhase (@RTshivhase) December 24, 2020

Due to the pandemic, travelers have to produce a negative test COVID-19 test not older than 72 hours before being allowed.

Motsoaledi said more law enforcement officials were roped to assist at the border post.

“We’ve sent more staff, the police and even the army to try and push them into a holding area so they can park there.”

The massive Beitbridge border post traffic congestion continues. Reports of motorists being stuck for close to a week. pic.twitter.com/eA0gm4D2Li AwakeMzansi (@AwakeMzansi) December 24, 2020

