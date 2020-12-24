20°C / 22°C
Motsoaledi: We've deployed more soldiers, staff at Beitbridge Border

Concerns have been raised over long queues at the Beitbridge Border, which has been exacerbated by truck drivers that have abandoned their holding areas.

FILE: Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
FILE: Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday said while the department put systems in place to manage congestion at the Beitbridge boarder post, they never anticipated truck drivers to protest against strict COVID-19 regulations.

Concerns have been raised over long queues at the Beitbridge Border, which has been exacerbated by truck drivers that have abandoned their holding areas.

The border into Zimbabwe has seen travelers camping out for days making it difficult for officials to enforce regulations.

LISTEN: Home Affairs Committee concerned by large number of travelers

Due to the pandemic, travelers have to produce a negative test COVID-19 test not older than 72 hours before being allowed.

Motsoaledi said more law enforcement officials were roped to assist at the border post.

“We’ve sent more staff, the police and even the army to try and push them into a holding area so they can park there.”

