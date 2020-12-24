Motsoaledi urges truck drivers at Beitbridge to respect SA's COVID-19 rules

Travellers have been camping at the border into Zimbabwe for days, with queues of vehicles stretching for kilometres. The traffic jam has been exacerbated by truck drivers who have abandoned their holding areas and have parked on the roads.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has appealed to frustrated truck drivers at the Beitbridge border to respect South Africa’s COVID-19 regulations.

The Road Freight Association has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately rectify and resolve the crisis at Beitbridge, adding that the situation has already become a massive humanitarian disaster.

Minister Motsoaledi said that government was urgently attending to the crisis at the Beitbridge border that had left thousands of travellers stranded for days.

"We need to see them cooperate because it works against them. When they work according to their frustrations, they disrupt our systems."

The Road Freight Association’s Gavin Kelly said that truck drivers were stuck in unbearable conditions and blamed government’s unpreparedness for the crisis.

"We're just not prepared for this. The authorities have just not made any plans to deal with this."

Motsoaledi said that his department was in talks with the Health Department to possibly amend the restrictions for truck drivers.

