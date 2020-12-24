Khayelitsha cop facing drunk driving charges after crashing police car

The incident led to an altercation between the two drivers, which included a SAPS member in uniform who appeared unsteady on his feet.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha police officer is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and negligent driving after he was involved in an accident and fought with a taxi driver.

On Wednesday afternoon, police officials were alerted to two vehicles that were in an accident in Ilitha Park, one being a police van.

He was then tested and charged for drunk and negligent driving.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "The South Africa Police Service (SAPS) management condemns the member's actions and reminds all South Africa Police Service members to uphold the good name of the organisation in the manner that they carry themselves."

She said that an internal disciplinary investigation had since been instituted.

