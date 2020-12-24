Eerste River family left broken after woman shot dead allegedly by ex-lover

Anna-Marie Steenkamp was shot dead at her home in Electric City on Monday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend.

CAPE TOWN - An Eerste River family has lost a loved one days before Christmas in an apparent incident of domestic violence.

Steenkamp's family has been left broken after her sudden death.

The 35-year-old woman was at home on Monday when a man believed to have been her former partner arrived there.

He was armed and according to witness statements given to police, he randomly fired shots as he walked into the house towards the bedroom.

There, he shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

They both died on the scene

The woman's family took to social media to express their shock and sadness at the incident.