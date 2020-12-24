DNA tests to determine if body found in Imizamo Yethu is that of missing boy (3)

It is not yet clear if the body found on Tuesday afternoon is that of 3-year-old Anothando Mhlobo who went missing in August.

CAPE TOWN - The community of Hout Bay in the Western Cape is awaiting DNA results of a decomposed body found in the area.

The body of a child was discovered by a resident in a rocky and sandy area in Imizamo Yethu on Tuesday afternoon.

Due to the state of decomposition of the body, the age, gender and identity could not be determined.

DNA testing will be done to ascertain if the body is that of 3-year-old Anothando Mhlobo who went missing in August.

At the time, the community launched a massive search for the little boy.

The police's Novela Potelwa says an autopsy is expected to be conducted soon to determine the cause of death.

“Only DNA results can determine if the body is that of Anothando Mhlobo of Hout Bay.”

