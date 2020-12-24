Despite COVID-19 second wave, no major decline in holiday traffic - Sanral

Sanral's Louw Kannemeyer said that it was very difficult, at this stage, to say how the whole festive season would play out in terms of traffic volumes.

JOHANNESBURG - It seems that beach closures, the second wave and the struggling economy have had little impact on South Africans' holiday plans.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is reporting no great decline in road traffic volumes this festive season so far.

"If we look at the period from the beginning of November until about the 20th of December, on average nationally, we see a decline of about 7% of traffic volumes compared to the same time last year."

But Sanral's Louw Kannemeyer said that it was very difficult, at this stage, to say how the whole festive season would play out in terms of traffic volumes.

"There's a lot of short-term impacts that can drastically impact traffic patterns and when people decide to drive and not to drive, for example, the school holidays and with the schools only opening up much later in January, it could result in people only taking their leave in January rather than early in December. We need to have a relatively longer period to do a proper comparison."

