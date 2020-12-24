CoCT securing starter kits for fire-hit Masiphumelele residents

Affected residents will not move back onto the land and will instead erect their structures on a nearby sports field for the next few months.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is in the process of securing housing starter kits for residents of Masiphumelele near Fish Hoek.

Over 1,000 homes were destroyed in the blaze and about 6,000 people lost everything in last week's fire.

Masiphumelele residents were promised more permanent housing this week during a visit from national Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

READ: Sisulu promises 2,800 homes will be built in Masiphumelele after fire tragedy

She said that 2,800 homes would be built over the next four months.

These homes will be built of fire-resistant materials and will cost about R64,000 each.

In the meantime, as a short-term measure, the city's Felicity Purchase said that they had ordered the starter kits and once received would distribute to residents.

"We wanted to start handing out today but ti was all dependant on the availability of the kits. We did order on the day of the disaster but of course, at this time of the year, not everyone has stock."

ALSO READ: Plato: Preliminary investigations point to arson in Masiphumelele fire

Affected residents will not move back onto the land and will instead erect their structures on a nearby sports field for the next few months.

"At the moment it's a quick fix and it's the only available place that's serviced already - there is water and toilets and electricity on that site, there'll obviously need to be reticulation but it is a serviced site."

Fires have destroyed sections of this settlement since 2006.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.