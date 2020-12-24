Church council urges people to avoid large gatherings

The council has urged all worshipers to abide by the COVID-19 regulations if they wished to go to church.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council of Churches on Wednesday said people that could afford not to go to church for Christmas services should stay home.

They also discourage large gatherings.

The council said all those who were vulnerable to infection should stay home.

The council's Reverend Mzwandile Molo said: “If Jesus came into the world so we could have life, it is important for all of us to wash our hands, socially distance and wear a mask and avoid gatherings where there are a lot of people because they will be super spreaders.”

